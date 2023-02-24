Fentanyl, heroin found in CBD gummies, district attorney warns

Anyone who purchased these items, and still has them in their possession, is warned not to eat them.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are warning the community about illegal drugs that were found in CBD gummies being sold at three locations in Montgomery County.

District Attorney Kevin Steele was joined by police chiefs from several departments on Friday to announce the discovery.

Steele said both fentanyl and heroin were found in Strictly Delta gummies, called "Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes," sold at three Tobacco Hut stores in the county.

Pictured: Products that allegedly contained illegal drugs Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

The gummies have caused two overdoses, Steele said. Both victims have recovered.

The D.A. said the overdoses led to an investigation. Undercover detectives found two flavors of "Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes," Juicy Pineapple and Blueberry Lemonade, were laced with illegal drugs.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday night.

"We don't yet know whether other items from the stores contain deadly drugs. Testing is ongoing. We also don't know if this is a widespread issue but we are working with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels to ascertain that," Steele said.

Steele also had a warning about "Urb Extrax" and "Packwoods Coned," both of which allegedly contained fentanyl.

Anyone who purchased these items in Montgomery County, and still has them in their possession, is warned not to eat them.

Instead, you are asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 or call their local police department to turn them over for testing.