Underground transformer fire knocks out power in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An underground transformer fire knocked out power to part of Center City Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.The fire was first noticed beneath the intersection of 21st and Walnut streets around 5:30 a.m.PECO and fire crews responded to the scene.Traffic is being detoured from the area while repairs are underway.The fire has resulted in approximately 1,200 customers to lose power.There are no reports of any injuries.