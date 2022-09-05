5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia

Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.

Video shows chaos, arrest after gunfire rings out in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made several arrests after gunfire rang out in Center City Philadelphia Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the Fashion District in the area of 9th and Market streets.

According to Police Commionser Danielle Outlaw, five juveniles were arrested.

"Those who take part in violent behavior will be apprehended; our residents and visitors will not be intimidated, and ours officers will not be deterred," Outlaw said.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details on what led up to the gunfire is still under investigation.

