rape

Suspect in rape at Center City law firm in custody in Philly; bail set at $3M

The suspect has been identified by police as 49-year-old Willie L Harris.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in rape at Center City law firm back in Philly, $3M bail set

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accused of raping a woman inside a Center City office building is now in custody in Philadelphia and has been arraigned.

The District Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Willie Harris faces several charges for assaulting a woman inside a law office.

He is being held on $3 million bail.

Harris was extradited to Philadelphia after being arrested in Gloucester County, New Jersey. He was apprehended two days after the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Center City Rape Suspect Caught: The Washington Township Police Department is crediting social media and an alert nurse for helping them locate the 49-year-old man.



The Washington Township Police Department credited social media and an alert nurse for helping them locate the suspect.

"We posted the social media post around 9 p.m., and he was in custody by 11 p.m.," Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said.

The assault happened around 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 at a law office on the 200 block of North 13th Street.

Willie L Harris



Police say a 22-year-old woman was raped while her coworker was out at lunch. They were the only two working in the office at the time.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of Harris.

The video reportedly shows the suspect casually walking in and out of the office building before the attack.

Once inside the building, police said the suspect went to the 8th floor and entered the unlocked law firm.

The man indicated he was looking for someone, but the victim said she didn't know the name, according to Capt. James Kearney of the Special Victims Unit. The man then demanded the victim sit in a chair.

Harris then allegedly began to rummage through the office, and the victim offered to give the man her Airpods and earrings in the hopes he would go away.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police release surveillance video showing a rape suspect at a Center City office building.



He then became angry, and beat and choked the victim when she tried to scream for help, police said.

Kearney said the suspect then raped the victim.

Pictured: The suspect wanted for a sex assault in an office building on the 200 block of S. 13th Street in Center City.



The attack was interrupted when the co-worker arrived back in the office. The suspect then fled.

Authorities noted Harris was spotted in Woodbury, New Jersey the next day.

Two days after the incident, the Washington Township Police Department received information that Harris was seen on Egg Harbor Road near the Xpress Mart.

Detectives went over to that location and retrieved surveillance video of Harris standing at the bus stop.

Police then posted a 'be on the lookout' post on social media with Harris' picture around 9 p.m. that night.

It was shared thousands of times.

Within an hour, a nurse from Jefferson Washington Township Hospital contacted police. The nurse believed the suspect was in the hospital and had just been discharged.

Officers found him on a bench outside and took him into custody.



"An alert nurse over here at the hospital saw (the social media post) on her shift and notified hospital security and the police department immediately and we were there within a minute or two and picked him up and put him into custody without incident," Chief Gurcsik said.

After the arrest, police updated the social media post saying, " Thank you to our alert community of followers for seeing and sharing this social media post."

They added a photo of Harris with the words "in custody."

EMBED More News Videos

The Washington Township Police Department is crediting social media and an alert nurse for helping them locate the 49-year-old man.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiawashington township (gloucester county)rapesexual assaultsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAPE
Person of interest in custody after rape at SEPTA station
Suspect pointed gun at victim's boyfriend during SEPTA station rape
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
Del. teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student
TOP STORIES
Mom speaks about Sesame Place incident: 'Disgusting and unbelievable'
AccuWeather Alert: Extended heat wave to last to early next week
Person of interest in custody after rape at SEPTA station
College student tied up, robbed at gunpoint in off-campus Philly home
Woman held on $1 million bail after allegedly dressing as nurse to ...
Woman wakes up from 2-year coma and identifies brother as her attacker
What to expect at the 2022 ESPY Awards
Show More
Blue Angels select first female fighter jet demonstration pilot
Consumer Reports has advice on stopping annoying spam texts
Biden to announce new actions on climate change
Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What are the symptoms?
Hit-and-run driver crashes into 2 girls, critically injures woman
More TOP STORIES News