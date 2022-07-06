sex assault

Woman sexually assaulted in Center City Philadelphia office building; suspect sought

Police say the suspect entered an unlocked law firm and sexually assaulted the victim.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a suspect remains at large after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Center City office building on Tuesday.

It happened at 2:14 p.m. in the 200 block of North 13th Street.

Police say the suspect went to the 8th floor of the building, entered an unlocked law firm, and sexually assaulted the victim.

The man was last seen walking south on 13th Street.

Pictured: The suspect wanted for a sex assault in an office building on the 200 block of S. 13th Street in Center City.



The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker logo on the right-side brim, a black T-shirt with unknown writing on the front and a white T-shirt underneath, blue jeans with a black and silver belt, and a gold watch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.
