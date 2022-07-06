Woman sexually assaulted in Center City Philadelphia office building; suspect sought

It happened at 2:14 p.m. in the 200 block of North 13th Street.
Police say the suspect went to the 8th floor of the building, entered an unlocked law firm, and sexually assaulted the victim.
The man was last seen walking south on 13th Street.
The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker logo on the right-side brim, a black T-shirt with unknown writing on the front and a white T-shirt underneath, blue jeans with a black and silver belt, and a gold watch on his left wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.