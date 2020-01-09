Center City shooting leads to high-speed chase, crash on Vine Street Expressway

Double shooting at 23rd and JFK, then a high speed chase between victims and suspects, which ended with the suspects crashing on 676 near 17th. Suspects ran away. Victims stable. pic.twitter.com/3N7vA2hPeU — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A high-speed chase between two men who were shot while leaving a nightclub in Center City Philadelphia and the suspected shooters ended with a crash on the Vine Street Expressway, police said.The incident began early Thursday morning at 23rd Street and JFK Boulevard.Police said two men pulled up in a car outside the club and opened fire on the two victims.The two victims then got into a car and chased the suspects.The suspects crashed in the eastbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway under the 17th Street bridge.Police said they both ran away from the scene leaving behind a vehicle with front end damage.The two victims drove to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.Police said one man was shot in the hand, the other had a gunshot wound to his ribs. Officials said both are in stable condition.Police are searching for the suspects.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.