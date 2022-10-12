Central Bucks School Board denies allegations of LGBTQ discrimination

Central Bucks School District is moving forward with a policy that would ban classroom displays related to politics, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Central Bucks School Board members are denying allegations that have been filed in the federal complaint by the ACLU accusing them of discriminating against LGBTQ+ students.

The school board voted Tuesday night to allow further discussion of the policy at the center of all of this.

The policy calls for banning teachers from talking about or displaying décor related to political, sociopolitical, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religious beliefs.

The ACLU argues that the policy opens the door for discrimination in the complaint filed on behalf of transgender and non-binary students.

The ACLU filed the complaint last week asking the U.S. Department of Education to order the Central Bucks School District to follow federal recommendations outlining how to support students within the LGBTQ+ community.

This debate comes after controversies over other policies, such as new library rules banning certain books involving sexual themes and instructing teachers to not use different pronouns for a student, unless a parent agrees.

There was strong public comment on both sides of this during the board meeting.

A second reading of the school district's policy is set for next month.