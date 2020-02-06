Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles surprised 11-year-old boy with trip to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Georgia family is returning from a surprise trip to Super Bowl 54, all thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Millers have five biological daughters, and seven adopted special needs children.

Their youngest son, Rowan, loves football and his favorite player is quarterback Carson Wentz.

The 11-year-old was born with cerebral palsy and cannot speak.

Through the non-profit The Granted Wish, the Millers reached out to Eagles.

Rowan's wish was to just get a fist-bump from Wentz.

The team scheduled a special visit for Rowan where he got to meet the players including Wentz.

During their meeting, Rowan typed a question to Wentz, "Why number 11?"

Wentz said, "That's a good question. I wish I had a better story for you. I was number 20 in high school and they wouldn't let me be number 20 in college, so I stuck with 11."

Rowan had something to add, "I am 11 years old."

"It's meant to be," Wentz said.

Eagles president Dom Smolenski, Swoop, and the Eagles cheerleaders surprised Rowan and his family at Otwell Middle School.

Rowan gave Smolenski a hug.

Then a video was played showing Wentz and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.

They announced the team and the NFL were sending all 14 members of the family to the Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

The Millers described their Super Bowl experience as "surreal."

They watched the game from the 50-yard line, just a few rows back from the field.

