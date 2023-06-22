Remembering Charles Blockson: Preeminent scholar, activist dies at 89

Charles Blockson, a preeminent scholar, activist, curator and Montgomery County native, has died at 89.

Blockson spent his life collecting and preserving the history, culture and contributions of African descendants.

His two significant collections are housed at Temple University and Penn State.

The Temple collection includes 700,000 items dating back to 1581.

"Charles Blockson spent a lifetime collecting the most precious African American artifacts, and in 1984 he donated that collection to Temple University, providing an enriching campus experience not only for our students, faculty and staff, but also for the Philadelphia community and beyond," said acting President JoAnne Epps.

Blockson is survived by his daughter, his siblings, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, dear friends and associates.