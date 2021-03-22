Jose Garces launches Livy's plant-based food's, inspired by his daughter, Olivia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10218092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Using a ghost kitchen and a robust online presence, Chef Jose Garces is upping his brand to meet the takeout and at-home cooking needs around the region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chef Jose Garces is widely known for his Latin-inspired, meat-forward menus but this is his first foray into plant-based foods.He was 'nudged' by his 18-year-old daughter, Olivia, who has been in the kitchen cooking and baking with her dad she was a little girl.Olivia went gluten-free a few years ago and then completely vegetarian during the pandemic.Her father decided to "jump on board" and discovered that "this food is actually really tasty."So he launched Livy's Plant-based food as a delivery-based ghost kitchen, serving a number of meatless burgers and chick'n sandwiches, with plans to add other items to the menu.He hasn't left his love of meat behind though. At the same time, he launched Rustika pollo a la Brasa, specializing in rotisserie chicken, prepared in the style of his native Peru.It's brined 24 hours, dried, marinated and then roasted in a rotisserie. You can order with a variety of traditional Latin sides like empanadas and charred corn.