Suspect charged in killing of Delaware man at Cherry Hill apartment complex

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a deadly shooting Easter morning at a Cherry Hill apartment complex.

Twenty-six-year-old Tymere Brown of Cherry Hill is accused of killing 64-year-old Leopold McKoy of Bear, Delaware.

McKoy was shot repeatedly around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Sergi Farm Apartments on the 1700 block of Abbey Road.

Medics pronounced McKoy dead at the scene.

There's no word on what prompted the violence.

Multiple witnesses identified Brown as the shooter, officials said.

Brown was located at an apartment in Wilmington on Wednesday and arrested around 6:30 p.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force - Camden Division with assistance from U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force - Wilmington Division.

Brown has been charged with one count of first-degree Murder, one count of second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and one count of second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

He is being held in a Delaware detention facility awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office assisted the Cherry Hill Police Department with the investigation.
