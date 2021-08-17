Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 34.
Authorities say the crash involved multiple vehicles. At least one vehicle, a van, caught fire.
There is no word on the number of injured or what led to the crash.
Major delays are expected, though traffic was getting by in the right lane.
