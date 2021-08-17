crash

Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill, NJ

Authorities say the crash involved multiple vehicles.
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple injuries reported in Cherry Hill crash

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 34.

Authorities say the crash involved multiple vehicles. At least one vehicle, a van, caught fire.

There is no word on the number of injured or what led to the crash.

Major delays are expected, though traffic was getting by in the right lane.

MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcherry hilli 295crash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Pedestrian struck in Pennsauken, vehicle found in woods
Dozens hospitalized after rollover crash in Upstate New York
Turnpike, Route 130 crashes created trouble for NJ commuters
Minivan bursts into flames in Philly crash
TOP STORIES
2 young boys found in Burlington, police seek public's help
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
AccuWeather: Drenching downpours and oppressive humidity
Gunfire erupts in shopping center parking lot, 1 dead, 1 injured
Twin brothers, 17, shot in North Philadelphia
'I am here alone.' Fmr. Afghan interpreter in Philly hopes for family
Back to school means uniforms in demand at Folsom store
Show More
Video shows diner owner jump into action to save choking customer
Young victim dies, 2 wounded in Chester shooting
Man was target in deadly Philly shooting: Police
New documentary profiles Kensington outreach worker
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
More TOP STORIES News