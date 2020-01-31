14-year-old wanted for shooting death of 79-year-old man in Chester, Pa. taken into custody

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old boy who was being sought for the shooting death of a 79-year-old man in Chester, Pennsylvania is now in custody, police say.

Zhafir Tinsley-Jones will be charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Zhafir Tinsley-Jones



Details about how or where he was taken into custody were not immediately available.

Authorities say they are still not sure why the 14-year-old suspect allegedly fired the shots that killed Robert Womack.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 3rd Street and Highland Avenue in Chester.

Police said Womack was driving his car when he was shot in the back of the head.

Womack's 18-year-old grandson and another teen were in the car with him. Police said when they got out of the car to help, Womack drove off.

Police said the victim was able to drive seven blocks to 3rd and Wilcox streets in Trainer before he crashed. He struck several cars along the way.

Officers were on their way to the original shooting scene when they got the call about the crash.

Witness Natisha Moore told Action News her vehicle was one of those Womack hit.

"He spun around, that's how he actually stopped. After he hit the last car, he did a spiral," Moore said.

Paramedics attempted to treat Womack, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterfatal shootingmanhunthomicideshootingteenager
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News