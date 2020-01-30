Chester County woman charged in cancer scam will go to trial

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County woman charged with faking her cancer diagnosis will go to trial.

Jessica Smith is accused of collecting more than $10,000 in online donations because of her alleged cancer diagnosis.

Authorities say Smith of Chester Springs, using her maiden name of Cornell, created a GoFundMe and Facebook page for herself claiming she had a severe case of colon cancer.

In it, she states: "Jessica is facing tremendous medical bills, travel costs, paying for the care of her children and missed work."

RELATED: Chester County, Pennsylvania woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10,000 in donations

Feeling sorry for her, authorities say people donated over $10,000 to help.

"She made people believe that she had a very serious cancer diagnosis. The fact is she didn't have it. She lied about that," said authorities in November.

She is also charged with impersonating a police officer in Delaware.

A date for Smith's trial has not yet been set.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countyscamcancer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NE Extension backed up for miles due to Bucks Co. crash
Father made up story about home invasion after child killed: Police
$10K reward offered in unsolved South Jersey murder
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter suspending operations
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Teen wanted for murder of 79-year-old man
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
Show More
Upper Merion Township fire: 14 people, including 5 officers injured
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Man charged with grandfather's murder took LSD: Prosecutors
Trump defense says acts to help reelection not impeachable
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News