Police ID 2 teens killed after quadruple shooting on basketball court in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A quadruple shooting left two teens dead and two juveniles injured on Tuesday afternoon in Chester, Pennsylvania.It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Broomall Street.Police say 15-year-old Edward Harmon and 15-year-old Tayvonne Avery were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.Police say two additional juveniles were injured in the shooting. One victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition. Another victim walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and is expected to survive.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.Authorities tell Action News that some of the victims were playing basketball when the shots rang out.No arrests have been made.