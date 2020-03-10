Police ID 2 teens killed after quadruple shooting on basketball court in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A quadruple shooting left two teens dead and two juveniles injured on Tuesday afternoon in Chester, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Broomall Street.

Police say 15-year-old Edward Harmon and 15-year-old Tayvonne Avery were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.

Police say two additional juveniles were injured in the shooting. One victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition. Another victim walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and is expected to survive.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

Authorities tell Action News that some of the victims were playing basketball when the shots rang out.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News