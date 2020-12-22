Chester Township officers deliver donated toys to families in need

In an effort to make sure holiday traditions continue, members of the Chester Twp Police spent the evening delivering donated toys to families in need. They usually have a holiday party, but because of the pandemic it was canceled, but the spirit of giving wasn’t. @6abc pic.twitter.com/uKWS8ek3Rg — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) December 22, 2020

CHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been an annual tradition for the Chester Township Police Department to throw a holiday party for residents and give out donated gifts to children in need.The pandemic may have sidelined the actual event, but the department refused to let it impact the spirit of giving."This year we can't do that, so we've decided to do a Santa sleigh gift giveaway," said Captain Laura Dixon Hartshorn of the Chester Township Police Department.This year the need for help was so great. Over 100 families were recipients. Deliveries were done over the course of two nights."I lost hours on my job, they cut my food stamps. So it's a blessing to get food from the township and this is a blessing for my grandkids," said Ellen Davis.This isn't Katherine Peaces' first time participating, but this year it's in a different capacity."I normally help the other neighbors that are having a hard time, but it just so happened that I needed it," she said.Chester Township police are making sure traditions to help those in need continue despite the pandemic."It makes us feel great just to be able to give back and to have them not always see us in a crisis, but to see us being us," said Dixon Hartshorn.