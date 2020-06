UPDATE: Sgt. William Francis Carey, City of Chester PD:



-5 shooting victims

-3 males

-2 females

All stable at local hospital.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that left five people injured on Monday night, according to police.It happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 700 block of Pennell Street.Police say all five victims, three men and two women, are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chester Police Department.