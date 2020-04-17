Man smashes drive-thru window of West Philadelphia restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to find the man who smashed a window at a West Philadelphia restaurant.

Surveillance video from Wednesday night shows the suspect vandalizing the drive-thru at Chick-A-Boom on Delmar Drive.

He ran away without taking anything, leaving workers wondering why he did it in the first place.

The owner has been using the restaurant's drive-thru to stay afloat since the COVID-19 stay-at-home order has been in effect.
