Lehigh Valley grandma is famous for clucking like a chicken

EMMAUS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Lehigh County woman loves chicken. All things chicken.

She can cluck better than most chickens! And she does to well-known tunes like "Happy Birthday" and "Jingle Bells."

Her fowl-mouthed talent all got started in the late 1980s when she began working with chickens on her sister's farm.

The now 78-year-old grandmother picked up clucking quickly.

"One of her chickens, White Leghorn chickens, hopped on my cart, and I just started clucking. It just came out of me just like that," Moyer told WMFZ-TV.

Moyer ended up as the National Chicken Clucking champion four years in a row.


People all around Emmaus know her, including some from her 12 years as the performer Henrietta the Dancing Chicken.

"It was so egg-xciting," Moyer said.
Moyer tries to brighten everyone's day with her clucking performances.

"I cluck for my doctor, my eye doctor, my gynecologist," Moyer said. "I do."

No surprise, Moyer's favorite song is the "Chicken Dance."


She recently got the crowd to bust a move at her granddaughter's wedding.

Moyer says she continues to do it because she likes to make people happy.

"I'm an old cluck but I still feel like a spring chicken," Moyer said. "I'm so grateful to everybody over the years."
