Child dies following shooting in Browns Mills, New Jersey

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A child died after a shooting Friday night in Browns Mills, Burlington County, authorities said.

According to officials, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the unit block of Maricopa Trail.

Police said they found the child, who appeared to be about 4 years old, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child was rushed to Capital Health at Deborah where doctors declared the child dead.

Authorities were awaiting a search warrant to get a better understanding of what happened.
