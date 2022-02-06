3 year old shot after getting caught in the crossfire of a dispute between 2 tow truck drivers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A three-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after getting caught in the cross fire of a dispute between two tow truck drivers.Now, investigators are working to track down the shooter.The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.Captain John Walker tells us the two truck drivers got in an argument.They got out of their trucks and started fighting, and then things turned really violent."At some point one of the tow truck drivers went back to his truck, pulled out a handgun and started firing in the direction of the tow truck that was sitting next to the Jiffy Lube. Inside of the truck was a three-year-old child. Three bullets went through the door. The child was struck in the right leg," said Walker.The driver of the truck the child was sitting in took him to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children.He is listed in stable condition.Police say the shooting suspect fled in his truck, which is black, has tinted windows, a tow hitch and does not have markings.