Body of a male child recovered from pool at Folcroft Swim Club overnight

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The body of a juvenile boy was recovered from the pool at the Folcroft Swim Club early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the pool on the 1900 block of Warwick Avenue for reports of a drowning around 12:50 a.m.

Police said four youths entered the club through a fence after hours. According to investigators, the kids were diving off of the diving board into the deep end of the pool when one landed on top of another swimming in the deep end, causing injuries.

A 911 call originally sent officers to Upper Darby, but police tracked the phone to Folcroft where the body was recovered.

Police are still working to identify the victim; a book bag containing clothing was found at the scene.

The three other juveniles involved in the incident are currently being questioned by police.

Police said they will be turning the investigation over the district attorney's office.


