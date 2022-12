Dasher's drive-thru light show dazzling visitors at a new location

HUMBLE, Texas -- Enjoy a holiday experience where you can wear pajamas and stay in your car.

Dasher's drive-thru features about one million dazzling lights synced to Christmas music.

Dasher's moved to a new location at Humble Civic Center on Will Clayton Parkway.

This year organizers also added a new massive inflatable obstacle course and maze.