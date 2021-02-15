Arts & Entertainment

Fans saying goodbye to actress Cicely Tyson during public viewing at famed Manhattan church

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Fans are wishing a final farewell to legendary actor Cicely Tyson during a public viewing at a famed Manhattan church Monday.

Tyson, who was born and raised in Harlem, died January 28 at the age of 96.

The memorial is being held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with COVID-19 protocols in place including masks and social distancing requirements. No photographs are being allowed.

Tyson's passing brought out a flood of accolades for the pioneer, who won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

A younger generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 movie, "The Help."

The pioneering Black actress was born December 19, 1924, in Harlem after her parents moved from the Island of Nevis in the Caribbean.

She was the youngest of three children and was feisty from the start.

That spark was still present even at the age of 94, when Tyson received an honorary Oscar statuette in 2018 at the annual Governors Awards.

