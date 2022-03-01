4-year-old boy dies after shooting in Coatesville, Pa.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Coatesville, Pennsylvania are investigating a deadly shooting involving a young boy.Officers were called to a home on the 300 block of E. Chestnut Street around 5 p.m.When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old child shot one time in the face.Police say the boy was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Further details on what led up to the deadly gunfire have not been revealed.