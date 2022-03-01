child killed

4-year-old boy dies after shooting in Coatesville, Pa.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old child shot one time in the face.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old boy dies after shooting in Coatesville, Pa.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Coatesville, Pennsylvania are investigating a deadly shooting involving a young boy.

Officers were called to a home on the 300 block of E. Chestnut Street around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old child shot one time in the face.

Police say the boy was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Further details on what led up to the deadly gunfire have not been revealed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countycoatesvilleshootingchild killed
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
4 children, 1 adult killed in Pa. house fire
Sharon Hill Council votes to fire officers charged in fatal shooting
3 police officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility
Activists call for justice in shooting death of 8-year-old in Delco
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman grazed by stray bullet while driving in Philly
'It is so scary': NJ family speaks with loved ones hiding in Ukraine
Mother outraged after shootout with daughter's ex-boyfriend
Police search for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Delco shooting
Police identify burned remains found in Fairmount Park
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers emerging as front-runners to bring on D...
Delaware police chase ends in crash; at least 1 arrested
Show More
DoorDash driver sprayed Wawa manager with mace: Police
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Local Russian, Ukrainian immigrants struggle to understand war
Man convicted of murder charges in 2016 double shooting
Delco high school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
More TOP STORIES News