15-year-old in custody after teen girl shot, killed in Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old is in custody for the killing of a teenage girl after a double shooting in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

Sources tell Action News the alleged shooter is facing murder and attempted murder charges.

The shooting happened on February 23.

The victim, Embaba Mengesteabe, was with her brother at the time.

Police believe her brother was the intended target.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said Embaba Menegesteabe was shot one time in the left side of her head on February 23.



The news of the arrest came in a statement from Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who decried recent violence affecting juveniles in the city.

Outlaw said she was "saddened and outraged" by cases such as the death of 15-year-old Antonio Walker Jr., who was found with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia.

Police say Walker's killing appears to be a random act of violence.

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, she said, there was a shooting involving another 15-year-old in the Holmesburg neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. He is expected to survive, but Outlaw said "we cannot ignore the physical and emotional trauma that this juvenile and his family will have to endure for some time."

"I implore the community to be proactive and remain vigilant," Outlaw said. "The duty to protect these children belongs to all of us." She said police are doing everything they can to stem the violence, "working with community partners to stay ahead of violent showdowns and intervene wherever possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimefatal shootingshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Man charged with killing wife, couple found in NE Philly apartment
New info released in murder of NJ man, quadruple murder in New Mexico
Police: Killing of 15-year-old in Kingsessing appears to be random
Gov. Murphy boosts indoor occupancy for some gatherings, businesses
First responder plays famous piano to honor frontline workers
Show More
Philadelphia expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 65+
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
Merrick Garland confirmed as attorney general
Remains found in 1988 ID'd as missing pregnant teen
Police investigate shootings involving teens, 1 fatal
More TOP STORIES News