Collingswood man arrested on child porn charges

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey man was arrested on child pornography charges with the help of an FBI electronics detection dog.

The Camden County Prosecutor's office executed a search warrant on Friday at the home of 61-year-old Michael McIntyre of Collingswood.

Detectives with the aid of the detection dog located several electronic devices inside the home.

An on-site review of the content on those devices resulted in McIntyre's arrest.

The self-employed handyman was taken into custody without incident.

