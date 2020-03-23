Pets & Animals

Colony Meadery puts animals on their beer cans to spur pet adoptions

By Timothy Walton
Saving animals can be rewarding, and one local brewery is helping out by offering their services.

Colony Meadery has partnered with Providence Animal Shelter to bring extra attention to the shelter and their work connecting animals with prospective humans.

Pictures of animals looking for new homes will grace the cans of their special edition mead they are brewing.

The cans are available for purchase online.

Providence Animal Shelter | Facebook | Instagram

555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063
Colony Meadery | Facebook | Instagram
905 Harrison St #115, Allentown, PA 18103
