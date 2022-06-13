Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on guns, South Street mass shooting and declining enrollment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell speaks withthis week on Inside Story.In this wide-ranging interview, they spoke about the tragic South Street mass shooting, the uptick in Illegal gun sales, a lack of conflict resolution skills in the Philadelphia community.Also, the city's top police officer gives her take on the dwindling numbers of active-duty Police Officers on the street and what it feels like to be in the middle of the growing feud between Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.