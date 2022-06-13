PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell speaks with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw this week on Inside Story.
In this wide-ranging interview, they spoke about the tragic South Street mass shooting, the uptick in Illegal gun sales, a lack of conflict resolution skills in the Philadelphia community.
Also, the city's top police officer gives her take on the dwindling numbers of active-duty Police Officers on the street and what it feels like to be in the middle of the growing feud between Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on guns, South Street mass shooting and declining enrollment
