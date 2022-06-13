inside story

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on guns, South Street mass shooting and declining enrollment

By and Niki Hawkins
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch June 12 Inside Story: Commissioner Outlaw on gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell speaks with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw this week on Inside Story.

In this wide-ranging interview, they spoke about the tragic South Street mass shooting, the uptick in Illegal gun sales, a lack of conflict resolution skills in the Philadelphia community.

Also, the city's top police officer gives her take on the dwindling numbers of active-duty Police Officers on the street and what it feels like to be in the middle of the growing feud between Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimegun violencemass shootingdanielle outlawinside story
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
SPONSORED: Money management tips sponsored by WSFS Bank
Maintaining your mental health amid the numerous mass shootings
Watch May 22 Inside Story | Reactions to PA Primary results
Watch Inside Story May 15 show | Final look at PA primaries
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jan 6. hearings resume; Trump pushing the 'big lie' is focus
Philadelphia shooting, attack investigated as hate crime
Man dies while competing in 'Escape the Cape Triathlon' in NJ
Man fatally shot getting into car after visiting sick mom: Police
Police: Husband shoots wife, kills himself in Logan
Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle collision in Medford Lakes
Police chase involving U-Haul tied to homicide investigation
Show More
Legendary Philly car collector Dr. Frederick Simeone dies
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday
White supremacist group members arrested near Idaho pride event
3 local senators part of bipartisan gun legislation proposal
AccuWeather: Warm & Humid
More TOP STORIES News