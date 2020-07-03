Community activist, former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore marches for peace in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday, devoted and longtime community activist Paul "Earthquake" Moore set out to prove sometimes it's the actions of one that can speak volumes."I'm fired up because I can't take it no more," said Moore. " You don't need 1,000 people or a big crowd out here to do what you gotta do."Moore, his sister, and the small band of activists gathered in front of New Fellowship Baptist Church in Southwest Philadelphia to pray."We shall overcome and we're going do this peace walk," said Moore.That quote and others from Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. became the overall theme of this year's march down Woodland Avenue."I had a dream that my four little children will group in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but the content of their character," said Moore.Heartbroken by the recent string of shootings in the area, Moore says this year's march is more significant than ever."I've been doing this for a lot of years," said Moore. "You're brought up to respect where you live at."Moore who is also a cancer survivor says to date marching for peace has become his greatest fight."God brought me through," said Moore. "I don't do it for form or fashion. I don't need to. I want to see a change in people's lives."