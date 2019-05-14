Community & Events

A new look for accessible parking in Phila.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is adopting a new icon to designate parking spots for people with disabilities Thursday night in Center City.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Councilwoman Cherelle Parker painted the first new logos here at the city's Municipal Government Building at 1515 Arch Street.

The new Accessible Icon replaces the old version showing a person sitting motionless in a wheelchair.

In the new icon, the person's head and body are leaning forward and the arms are bent back to symbolize mobility.

Councilwoman Cherelle Parker worked with Moss Rehab at Einstein to adopt the new logo.

Created in 2010, the "Accessible Icon" is now in use at Einstein Medical Center, Citizens Bank Park, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

They will also go on all new public works projects.
