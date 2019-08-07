KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- More than $180,000 dollars in cash prizes are on the line for this year's American Cornhole League World Championships in King of Prussia.The tournament kicked off Wednesday at Valley Forge Casino.The top cornhole players in the country, ranging in age from 15 to 70, are going head-to-head, with the finals set for Saturday.Organizers say the event is free and open to the public.