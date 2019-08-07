Community & Events

American Cornhole League World Championships

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- More than $180,000 dollars in cash prizes are on the line for this year's American Cornhole League World Championships in King of Prussia.

The tournament kicked off Wednesday at Valley Forge Casino.

The top cornhole players in the country, ranging in age from 15 to 70, are going head-to-head, with the finals set for Saturday.

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsking of prussiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Hit Today
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Rare, potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease found in Delaware
6-year-old girl, mother injured in multi-alarm Haddonfield fire
Invasive Species of Crawfish Found in Bristol Waterways
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Show More
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Doorbell cameras show armed man attempting to rob two homes
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
Union leader Dougherty appears in Philly federal court
More TOP STORIES News