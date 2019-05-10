Blair Mill Elementary Day of Service

HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County school taught students an important life lesson Friday morning.
Blair Mill Elementary School in Hatboro hosted its first Day of Service.
Pennsylvania State Representative Todd Stevens kicked off the event-which focuses on the power of giving back.
He sat down with the principal and talked about civic engagement.
The students also got a visit from the Horsham Police and Fire Department.
