Blankets donated to cancer patients and their families in Huntingdon Valley

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two businesses teamed up to provide warm blankets for cancer patients and their families Wednesday in Huntingdon Valley.Volunteers from Colonial Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society delivered the blankets to Holy Redeemer Hospital.The donation is part of the Subaru Loves to Care Program, which hopes to provide more than 43,000 blankets to those battling cancer.Each blanket also included a message of hope written by Subaru's customers.