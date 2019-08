PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 9 year old boy is paying tribute to his late father, by helping others.Joey Giest lost his dad last year to brain cancer.Tuesday, Joey hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research.The event was held at Bayada Home Health Care in Pennsauken.Organizers say it's extraordinary that Joey wants to help others, while in the midst of his own grief.