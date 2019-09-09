Ninja-style obstacle course in South Jersey helps developing countries around the world

MULLICA HILL, N.J. -- Some ninjas dress in plain clothes and don't hide in the shadows. In fact, hundreds are showing up in South Jersey next month for Goliathon.
The biannual event holds 12 obstacle course races for all ages. It spans the vast Gloucester County Fairlands with plenty of space to warm up. Each course has three levels of difficulty for competitors of any skill level to try.
The proceeds help provide clean water to developing countries. This fall's Goliathon will be sending their love to Cambodia.
Ninjas range in age from children to senior citizens. Some even build their own obstacle courses in their backyards to practice. They were able to try out the real obstacles at today's showcase in preparation for the official event being held on Saturday, October 5.
To learn more or register for the event, visit their website.
