BLUE BELL, Pa. (WPVI) -- They've been through a lot, but some special kids in Montgomery County are full of life and having a blast at summer camp.The Action cam was at "Camp Jeremy" Tuesday in Blue Bell."The Gift of Life Donor" program brought 27 kids, ages 5 through 16, for a week of fun.Each of them is an organ transplant recipient.They are swimming, playing sports, creating music and much more.