Cedarbrook Middle School 8th grade graduation

WYNCOTE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Thursday served as the beginning of a new era for school students and faculty in Mongtomery County.Cedarbrook Middle School in Wyncote hosted its first 8th grade graduation since it was forced to shut down four years ago because of mold.This year's class graduated in a brand new building, with proud family and friends looking on.More than 300 students making the transition from middle to high school were celebrated.