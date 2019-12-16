Community & Events

Christmas comes early for hundreds of children in South Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Christmas came early for hundreds of children in South Jersey, and it was all thanks to the Cherry Hill Fraternal order of Police.

Students of all ages received a big lunch, presents, a lot of fun since they were on Santa's nice list.

Cherry Hill's F.O.P. hosted a Christmas party for special needs children.

This year over 1200 kids were welcomed to the Ball Room of The Crown Plaza Hotel.

Officers teamed up with PAL to give back to the community.
