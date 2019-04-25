CAMDEN (WPVI) -- Camden hopes for a revitalization through culture.
Several county freeholders joined artists working in various mediums -- from classical to fashion to theater --- to announce the "Committing to the Arts Plan" Wednesday.
The idea is that art connects communities.
The plan includes professional development opportunities for artists, workshops, grant-writing seminars and programs for adults and children.
'Committing to the Arts Plan' unveiled in Camden
