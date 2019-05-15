Community cleans up area around Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's that time of year when students move out and an effort was aimed at making sure no trash was left behind.
The newly formed North Central Special Services District organized a community cleanup Wednesday in the neighborhoods surrounding Temple University.
They partnered with the nonprofit One Day at a Time to remove trash and spruce up the area near 18th Street and Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia.
