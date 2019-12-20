Community Surprises School With Christmas Party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Behind every dance move, every present, every smile at at Edward Steel School in Tioga Nicetown, is a mom, who simply loves her community."The neighborhood has been going through some tragic situations, for instance, we have one of the highest homicide rates, but this community is rallying together," said Nikki Bagby, who founded the "Save Just One Child Holiday Celebration." She's been putting on this party since her own kids went to Steel School 17 years ago."I think it means everything," said Bagby's daughter, Tatiana. "We need people like my mother who can help just make it a better place." Bagby's daughters still come back to the school to help and so do about 70 other volunteers, including high schoolers who remember what this day meant to them."It meant a lot, just to be here and to be a kid again because you don't know what's going on in the home, so just to be here and get to play with toys and just be a kid," said 10th grader Makeda Carroll, who volunteered with the party this year."I am passionate. I love my Nicetown community that we grew up in. Good things come out of Nicetown," said Bagby.