Dad Vail Regatta detours in effect in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dad Vail Regatta Kelly Drive detours began Thursday morning.The detours will remain in effect until Saturday evening.On Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., the Kelly Drive will be detoured between Strawberry Mansion Drive and Fountain Green Drive.The Drive will remain closed until Saturday, May 11, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m.Entrance into the regatta zone is by permit only. There will be pay gates for the entrance of spectators into the parking areas adjacent to Reservoir Drive.South up the Strawberry Mansion Drive ramp to Reservoir Drive, south on Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive, west on Fountain Green Drive back to the Kelly Drive.East on Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive, north on Reservoir Drive to Strawberry Mansion Drive, north on the Strawberry Mansion Drive ramp back to the Kelly Drive.Detour signs will be posted throughout the detour. Delays can be expected.