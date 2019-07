BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Middle school students in Bucks County spent Friday afternoon dancing in front of their peers.8th graders at Robert K. Shafer middle school in Bensalem danced in unison.The students had the opportunity to work with dance artists with "Dancing Classrooms Philly" for ten weeks.The goal is to teach students about focus, discipline, and respect through the art of dance.