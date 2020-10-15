Construction worker's dance moves caught on camera in Montgomery County

An Action News viewer spotted the dancing man in an intersection while directing traffic.
The woman who recorded the video said she drove through the intersection repeatedly, sitting in a back-up three times, just to watch him dance.
We have no idea what he was listening to, but it must be good! (Maybe the Action News theme song?)
And we hope it inspires you to have a good day!
