DelCo school stresses the importance of healthy breakfast

ESSINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- State and school leaders in Delaware County teamed up to make sure students ate a healthy breakfast Wednesday morning.
Interboro School District's Tinicum School celebrated their breakfast program as part of National Breakfast Week.
The school had a chance to show off the program to State Senator Tim Kearney, and State Representative Dave Delloso.
The goal was to encourage children to eat a healthy breakfast, to prepare them for the school day ahead.
