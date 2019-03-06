Community & Events

DelCo school stresses the importance of healthy breakfast

EMBED <>More Videos

Interboro School District's Tinicum School celebrated their breakfast program as part of National Breakfast Week as reported during Action News at 4 on March 6, 2019.

ESSINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- State and school leaders in Delaware County teamed up to make sure students ate a healthy breakfast Wednesday morning.

Interboro School District's Tinicum School celebrated their breakfast program as part of National Breakfast Week.

The school had a chance to show off the program to State Senator Tim Kearney, and State Representative Dave Delloso.

The goal was to encourage children to eat a healthy breakfast, to prepare them for the school day ahead.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventstinicum township delaware countyphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
Teen saves money for two years to buy friend a wheelchair
Show More
Remodeled animal shelter is sending pets "Homeward Bound"
Man jailed for allegedly sexually abusing mentally disabled woman, girl
8 arrested for a burst of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia
Lawmakers demand investigation of abuse allegations at Delco school
Summer job applications available in Camden for teens and adults
More TOP STORIES News