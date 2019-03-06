DelCo school stresses the importance of healthy breakfast

ESSINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- State and school leaders in Delaware County teamed up to make sure students ate a healthy breakfast Wednesday morning.Interboro School District's Tinicum School celebrated their breakfast program as part of National Breakfast Week.The school had a chance to show off the program to State Senator Tim Kearney, and State Representative Dave Delloso.The goal was to encourage children to eat a healthy breakfast, to prepare them for the school day ahead.