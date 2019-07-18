Community & Events

Donovan McNabb inspires kids

EAST FALLS (WPVI) -- It was quite a day at camp for some lucky kids in East Falls who got a special visit, from a pretty special name in philly sports.

"Are you eagles fans?. OK"

Newly announced hall of fame inductee Donovan McNabb spent the day with 100 day campers at the Salvation Army's Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center on Wissahickon Avenue.

The kids, ages 5 to 15, got to hear firsthand about his journey.

McNabb used this time to inspire the kids to find their path, carve out their own future, and make a difference.

"But I am also a person just like you . I was once your age . I was one who dreamed of being Michael Jordan, Walter Payton but I also had dreams, and you too can have dreams."

The Eagles hall of fame quarterback urged them all to stay focused, and work hard.

He hopes they take that inspiration with them as they head back to school and start a brand new year.

Most importantly, believe in yourself.

If you believe it, you can achieve it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police probing disturbing video of alleged elderly abuse
13 Philly cops to be fired after Facebook post investigation
Drexel University eliminating 40-percent of physicians, clinical staff: Letter
Del. activists demanding more action after noose found
Phillies fans battled heat, humidity and rain
Living litter-free means taking action in your community
Straight-line winds blamed for storm damage in Ewing Twp., N.J.
Show More
Police: Can you identify a suspect wanted for attacking couple
Aston Twp. police searching for owner of missing prosthetic leg
Man shot outside of Wells Fargo building on Broad Street
9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel
AccuWeather: Evening Thunderstorms, Downpours
More TOP STORIES News