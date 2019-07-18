Donovan McNabb inspires kids

EAST FALLS (WPVI) -- It was quite a day at camp for some lucky kids in East Falls who got a special visit, from a pretty special name in philly sports."Are you eagles fans?. OK"Newly announced hall of fame inductee Donovan McNabb spent the day with 100 day campers at the Salvation Army's Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center on Wissahickon Avenue.The kids, ages 5 to 15, got to hear firsthand about his journey.McNabb used this time to inspire the kids to find their path, carve out their own future, and make a difference."But I am also a person just like you . I was once your age . I was one who dreamed of being Michael Jordan, Walter Payton but I also had dreams, and you too can have dreams."The Eagles hall of fame quarterback urged them all to stay focused, and work hard.He hopes they take that inspiration with them as they head back to school and start a brand new year.Most importantly, believe in yourself.If you believe it, you can achieve it.