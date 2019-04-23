EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Four Egg Harbor Township police officers went way beyond the call of duty to make a lemonade stand a little more fun.
Officer O'Hagan, Officer Becker, Officer Niceta and Officer Santoro heard five eager entrepreneurs were selling lemonade and decided to pay them a visit at the DiMaio home.
They purchased some refreshments, and allowed the ladies to trace them with sidewalk chalk.
And finally, the officers tried their hand at some cheerleader moves!
Egg Harbor Twp. officers have fun at lemonade stand
