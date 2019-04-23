Community & Events

Egg Harbor Twp. officers have fun at lemonade stand

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Four Egg Harbor Township police officers went way beyond the call of duty to make a lemonade stand a little more fun.

Officer O'Hagan, Officer Becker, Officer Niceta and Officer Santoro heard five eager entrepreneurs were selling lemonade and decided to pay them a visit at the DiMaio home.

They purchased some refreshments, and allowed the ladies to trace them with sidewalk chalk.

And finally, the officers tried their hand at some cheerleader moves!
