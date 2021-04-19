FYI Philly

FDR Park set to host Earth Day Celebration, PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

FDR Park set to host Earth Day Celebration, PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For generations, FDR Park has been South Philadelphia's backyard, known as The Lakes, but a hidden gem for the rest of the region.

That's no more.

The pandemic has brought record crowds to FDR and this year it will host the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show.

With picnic areas, ball fields, tennis courts and a skateboard park set among 350 acres of lakes and meadows, FDR is popular both for recreation (fishing is big here) and for respite from the urban bustle just the park's perimeters, with all kinds of birds and wildlife to see.

You can also explore the American Swedish Historical Museum, one of the original buildings from when the park hosted the nation's Sesquicentennial Celebration in 1926.

The city has a master plan to revitalize the park and is always looking for volunteers to help keep it clean. Special Earth Day activities are planned for April 22-25.


Friends of FDR Park | Website | Facebook | Instagram | Earth Day activities

1500 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145

American Swedish Historical Museum | Facebook | Instagram
1900 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
215-389-1776

2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Tickets
Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece, FDR Park, June 5-13
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiafyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
3 new spots adding to Philly's emerging vegan scene
You can watch the Oscar's at this awesome rooftop screening party
11th Hour Theatre Company presents Home Fries at Home, Music for the Soul
Meet the solo-preneur behind SCB Naturals, creating beauty products naturally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd's life was in danger | LIVE
City apologizes after quality of life enforcement memo sparks concerns
NJ racetrack event sparks traffic nightmare, police response
Mars helicopter successfully completes historic first flight
All NJ residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine
Driver runs red light, fatally hits man on minibike: Police
Woman shot and killed inside Frankford home
Show More
Couple: Man has tossed used coffee cups in their yard for 3 years
Philly pizza shop catches fire, residents in apartments above evacuate
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
AccuWeather: Spotty shower today, bright and beautiful Tuesday
Local photographer focuses lens on healthcare heroes
More TOP STORIES News