Four students help Superintendent run the schools

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- These four students were in the office of their Superintendent, but they're not in trouble.The middle school students from Evesham Township took part in their district's annual Kids Rule event.They spent the day, Wednesday, helping Superintendent John Scavelli run the schools.They attended meetings and visited classrooms.The annual program is meant to give students a better understanding of what it takes to run school district.