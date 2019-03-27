Community & Events

Four students help Superintendent run the schools

The middle school students from Evesham Township took part in their district's annual Kids Rule event as reported during Action News at 4 on March 27, 2019.

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- These four students were in the office of their Superintendent, but they're not in trouble.

They spent the day, Wednesday, helping Superintendent John Scavelli run the schools.

They attended meetings and visited classrooms.

The annual program is meant to give students a better understanding of what it takes to run school district.
